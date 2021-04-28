Remi Thomas Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,086. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

