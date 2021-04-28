renDOGE (RENDOGE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.46 Million

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $943,991.85 and approximately $2.46 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00271727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.36 or 0.01034747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00725565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,762.88 or 0.99876180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

