Rent-A-Center (RCII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCII. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.