Rentberry (BERRY) Hits Market Cap of $491,809.05

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Rentberry has a market cap of $491,809.05 and approximately $522.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

