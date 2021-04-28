Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.23

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.23 and traded as high as $35.96. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 27,652 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTOKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

About Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.