REPO Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $109,999.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00276385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.36 or 0.01030851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.89 or 0.00713996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,774.49 or 1.00050113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

