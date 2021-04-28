Republic Services (RSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

