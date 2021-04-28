Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Request has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $131.81 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00065914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.22 or 0.00869535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.07905943 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

