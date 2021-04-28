Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 28th (ACDVF, AEXAY, AITUY, EMRAF, ENPH, ETTYF, FSV, FTS, HRNNF, PCH)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 28th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Anritsu (OTCMKTS:AITUY)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $161.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a buy rating to a sell rating.

