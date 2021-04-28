Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aecon Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aecon Group in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

TSE ARE opened at C$18.84 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.58%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

