Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRK. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.