Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for eBay Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

eBay stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

