Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) – Equities research analysts at Williams Capital issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Gas in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.27 per share for the year. Williams Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $81.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

