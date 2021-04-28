Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Payments Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $7.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.63.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

NYSE:GPN opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 128.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

