Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nucor Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Nucor stock opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.