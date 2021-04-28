Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 28th (ABG, ADM, AMD, BRLXF, CFPZF, CS, EIF, EIFZF, FN, FNLIF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 28th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $230.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $96.00 to $116.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$4.80. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $39.50 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $8.25. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $11.25 to $9.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $77.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $46.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $28.50 to $29.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $300.00 to $310.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $100.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $91.00 to $97.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $206.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by Longbow Research from $220.00 to $225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $203.00 to $250.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

