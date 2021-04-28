Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ASM International (ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/26/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/23/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/22/2021 – ASM International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/22/2021 – ASM International was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/16/2021 – ASM International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/14/2021 – ASM International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/14/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/30/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/2/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/1/2021 – ASM International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/1/2021 – ASM International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Shares of ASM International stock opened at $310.78 on Wednesday. ASM International NV has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $323.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.70.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter.
