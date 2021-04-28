Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ASM International (ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/23/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/22/2021 – ASM International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/22/2021 – ASM International was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2021 – ASM International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/14/2021 – ASM International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/30/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/2/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/1/2021 – ASM International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/1/2021 – ASM International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $310.78 on Wednesday. ASM International NV has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $323.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.70.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

