Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Landstar System (LSTR)

Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $138.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $1,750.00.

4/13/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $138.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $138.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/16/2021 – Landstar System had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $143.00.

3/10/2021 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $143.00.

Shares of LSTR opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $179.50. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.15.

Get Landstar System Inc alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Landstar System by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after buying an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.