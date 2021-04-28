Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spire (SR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spire (NYSE: SR):

4/26/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/21/2021 – Spire is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Spire is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Spire had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

3/4/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

NYSE:SR opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spire by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

