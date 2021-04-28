ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.96.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

