Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600,000.00-$600,000.00, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600,000.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RESN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

RESN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. 859,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,681. Resonant has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

