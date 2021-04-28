Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RGDXQ traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 17,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,732. Response Genetics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Response Genetics

Response Genetics, Inc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples.

