Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Response Genetics, Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RGDXQ traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 17,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,732. Response Genetics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Response Genetics
