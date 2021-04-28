Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys Shares of 38,174 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Herc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Herc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $23,818,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $10,048,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

HRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.