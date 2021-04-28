Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 2,449,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,215 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,737 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COG opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

