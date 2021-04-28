Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

