Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

