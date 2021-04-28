Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Boston Partners grew its position in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,290,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $267.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

