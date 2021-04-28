Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.7% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $307,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

