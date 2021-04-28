Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 47.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 247,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 91.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 37,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

WU opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

