Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $103,554,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,039,000 after acquiring an additional 84,423 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

NYSE:UHS opened at $145.91 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average of $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.