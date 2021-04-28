Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

