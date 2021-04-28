Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Rollins by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.