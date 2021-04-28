Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 357,587 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.