Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.71 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in News were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in News by 132.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in News by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in News by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 146,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 109,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. News Co. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

