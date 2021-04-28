Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $598,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Loews by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,853,000 after purchasing an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Loews by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 139,970 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 127,669 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE:L opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.