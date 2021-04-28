Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

NYSE NCLH opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

