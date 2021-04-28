Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $156.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $157.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.68.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

