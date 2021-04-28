Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

