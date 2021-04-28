Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

