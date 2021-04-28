Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IVZ. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

