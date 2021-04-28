Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

