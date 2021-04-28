Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $140.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

