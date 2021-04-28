Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Cloudera worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth about $31,181,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth about $14,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 436,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,744. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

