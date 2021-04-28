Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

