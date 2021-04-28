Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 79,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

