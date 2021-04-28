Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,636 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Dycom Industries worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $15,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DY stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.