Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,191 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 380,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,109,000 after acquiring an additional 279,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of PNW opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

