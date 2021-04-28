Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,954 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after acquiring an additional 267,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Stephens raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

