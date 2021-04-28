Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,218 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 347,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 105,594 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $74.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

