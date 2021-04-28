Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,246 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

